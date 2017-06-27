Africa

What questions do you have about ambulance services where you are?

  • 27 June 2017
An Ambulance Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption An ambulance responds to an emergency in Nigeria's capital Abuja

We asked you to tell us how long it takes an ambulance to respond to an emergency in your country.

Many of you have responded and raised other issues about the state of emergency services where you live.

So we are now expanding the discussion and asking - what questions do you have about ambulances where you are?

Use the box below.

