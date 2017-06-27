What questions do you have about ambulance services where you are?
- 27 June 2017
- From the section Africa
-
These are external links and will open in a new window
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
We asked you to tell us how long it takes an ambulance to respond to an emergency in your country.
Many of you have responded and raised other issues about the state of emergency services where you live.
So we are now expanding the discussion and asking - what questions do you have about ambulances where you are?
Use the box below.