Africa's week in pictures

  • 16 June 2017
A selection of the best photos from across Africa and of Africans elsewhere in the world this week.

Women after the colour run Image copyright Mercy Juma
Image caption On Sunday Kenyans ran in the country's first ever "colour run" - a global phenomenon borrowed from the Hindu Holi festival.
Woman with paint thrown over Image copyright Mercy Juma
Image caption Runners are hit with a different colour paint after every kilometre of the run.
A vendor sells hats and caps in Yamoussoukro on June 11, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / ISSOUF SANOGOISSOUF SANOGO/AFP/Getty Images Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption On the same day across the continent in Yamoussoukro, Ivory Coast a hat seller gets to business.
Morocco"s King Mohammed VI (CR), his wife Princess Lalla Salma (background L), France"s President Emmanuel Macron (CL) and his wife Brigitte Trogneux (background R), attend an Iftar meal, the evening meal when Muslims end their daily Ramadan fast at sunset, at the King Palace in Rabat, Morocco, June 14, 2017 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption On Wednesday, France's President Emmanuel Macron joins Morocco's King Mohammed VI to break the daily Ramadan fast at his palace in Rabat.
Libyans fish from the shore in the eastern city of Benghazi on June 14, 2017 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Also at the end of the day on Wednesday, Libyans fished off the coast of Benghazi.
Guinea"s National football team players enter the stadium under a poster of late football player Cheick Tiote at the stade de la paix in Bouake on June 10, 2017 during 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifyer football match between Ivory Coast and Guinea. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption On Saturday, players in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between Guinea and Ivory Coast pay tribute to footballer Cheick Tiote, who died while training in China...
Beijing Enterprises club football players look at the coffin of Cheick Tiote during a memorial service in Beijing on June 13, 2017. Tiote, who was a member of the Ivory Coast squad that ended a 23-year drought to win the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations, died on June 5, 2017 after "suddenly fainting" during a training session with his second tier Chinese club Beijing Enterprises. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption On Monday, his team mates in Beijing Enterprises attended his memorial service...
Man in black and white facepaint Image copyright Alex Duval Smith
Image caption And on Thursday, hundreds of well-wishers, including this one, go to the airport in Abidjan to welcome his body.
A member of the local militia, otherwise known as CJTF, Baba Gana, holds a gun as he sits in the back of a truck during a patrol in the city of Maiduguri, northern Nigeria June 9, 2017. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption A member of a local militia in Maiduguri, northern Nigeria, poses for the camera on Friday.
A bystander looks on from a bridge as tr Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption On Thursday, taxi drivers block the highways in South Africa's Gauteng province in an effort to bring down the cost of buying Toyota Quantum taxis.
Horses pulling a cart are seen at a fuel station after the owners checked tire pressure on the carts in Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa, June 15, 2017. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption On the same day, a different form of transport entirely pulls in to a petrol station in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Images courtesy of AFP, EPA, Getty Images and Reuters

