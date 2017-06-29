South Africa: Charges over secret breast milk filming

Image copyright iStock Image caption There has been a push for companies to provide places for women to breastfeed

A woman has taken a male colleague to court in South Africa, alleging he secretly filmed her as she expressed breast milk at her workplace.

The man, who has been been suspended by the University of Cape Town, is alleged to have set up a live link in a private room at the institution on 13 June.

The woman wrote in a blog she was angry that providing food for her baby was "sexualised in such a cowardly way".

The man has been charged and further investigations are being carried out.

Western Cape police have confirmed that a case of crimen injuria - the intentional harming of someone's dignity - is being investigated against the 38-year old university employee.

Local media quoted the mother sharing her "disgust" at the act. She had been in what she thought was a "safe, locked space" expressing milk, when she noticed that she was being filmed.

"I'm disgusted that we live in a world where mothers, no matter how they choose to feed their children, are victimised for being vulnerable."

There has been a global push for companies to provide special areas for women to breastfeed.

