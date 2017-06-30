Africa

Africa's week in pictures: 23-29 June 2017

  • 30 June 2017
A selection of the best photos from across Africa and of Africans elsewhere in the world this week.

Algeria's Ouidad Sfouh (L) celebrates after winning against Central African Republic's Nadege Marline Niambongui (R) during the African boxing championships on 24 June Image copyright AFP
Image caption Algeria's Ouidad Sfouh (left) jumps for joy after beating the CAR's Marline Niambongui for the ladies bantamweight title at the African boxing championships in Congo Brazzaville last weekend.
Supporter of the Kenya's opposition coalition the National Super Alliance Party (NASA) at an event to launch its election manifesto in Nairobi, Kenya, 27/06/2017 Image copyright EPA
Image caption Kenya's Nasa opposition coalition launches its manifesto in style at an event in Nairobi on Tuesday, with just over a month to go until the general election...
A supporter of Kenya's ruling Jubilee Party supporter dons a mask and a shirt made of canvas with the party leaders pictures printed on at the launch of the manifesto in Nairobi, Kenya, 26 June 2017. Image copyright EPA
Image caption A day earlier it was the turn of supporters of the ruling Jubilee Party to get their show on the road.
Preparation of African traditional beers brewed with sorghum malt in Koumassi, part of Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Image copyright EPA
Image caption Making African beer brewed with sorghum malt is a tradition for Mariam and her mother in Ivory Coast. The drink, known as dolo, is sold at market stalls and drunk in calabashes.
Young people living in Uganda as refugees perform a song during refugees solidarity summit held in Uganda"s capital Kampala June 23, 2017. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Young people living as refugees in Uganda perform a song during a refugees' solidarity summit held in the capital Kampala.
A Libyan coastguard atop a boat during the rescue of 147 illegal immigrants attempting to reach Europe off the coastal town of Zawiyah, west of the capital Tripoli, on June 27, 2017. Image copyright AFP
Image caption A Libyan coastguard looks down at the occupants of a boat during the rescue of 147 illegal migrants attempting to reach Europe off the coastal town of Zawiyah, 45km west of the capital Tripoli.
Members of Black First Land First (BLF) movement demonstrate outside an Absa Bank branch in downtown Johannesburg, on June 28, 201 Image copyright AFP
Image caption In Johannesburg, members of the Black First Land First movement demonstrate outside a branch of the Absa Bank in the city centre.
People attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at a play ground in the suburb of Sale, Morocco June 26, 2017. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption In Morocco, people attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in the suburb of Sale...
Egyptians celebrate and try to catch balloons released after Eid al-Fitr prayers, marking the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan at a public park, outside El-Seddik Mosque in Cairo, Egypt June 25 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption While Egyptians celebrate and try to catch balloons released after Eid prayers at a public park, outside El-Seddik Mosque in Cairo...
Muslim women use fans while attending Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Spain"s north african enclave Ceuta June 26, 2017. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption And in Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, Muslim women use fans while attending Eid al-Fitr prayers.
Friends, parents and relatives pay tribute to victims of the 18 June attack at the Campement Kangaba resort, close to the Malian capital Bamako. Image copyright AFP
Image caption Friends, parents and relatives pay tribute to victims of the deadly attack last week on the Campement Kangaba resort, near the Malian capital Bamako.

