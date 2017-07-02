Hostages shown in al-Qaeda Mali video as Macron flies in

Image copyright SITE Image caption French hostage Sophie Petronin was abducted from Gao in December

Al-Qaeda in Mali has released a video of six foreign hostages ahead of a visit by French President Emmanuel Macron to the country.

They include a French NGO worker, an elderly Australian surgeon and a Colombian nun.

No "genuine" negotiations for their release have taken place, the video says.

Mr Macron is in Mali to consolidate western backing for a regional force against the militants.

Among the hostages is Sophie Petronin, who was abducted last December in the town of Gao where she ran an NGO helping malnourished children.

The video's narrator said Ms Petronin was hoping that Mr Macron would help return her to her family.

Mr McGown has been held since 2011

The video also shows South African hostage Stephen McGown asking when his ordeal will come to an end.

"Now we're making a new video, but I don't know what to say. It's all been said in the past. It's all been said in previous videos I've made," he says.

Mr McGown was kidnapped from a hotel in Timbuktu in 2011 along with two others, Swede Johan Gustafsson - who was released last month - and Dutchman Sjaak Rijke - who was freed by French special forces in 2015.

Also shown is Australian Ken Elliott, who is in his 80s. He was abducted in January 2015 in Djibo with his wife Jocelyn, where the couple had been running the town's only medical facilities. Jocelyn was released in February 2016.

"To my family I just want to say again I love you all," he says.

The others are Romanian mineworker Iulian Ghergut, who says he was abducted in Burkina Faso in April 2015, Swiss missionary Beatrice Stockly, kidnapped in Mali in January 2016, and Colombian nun Gloria Argoti, seized in Mali in February.

The 17-minute video was released by a group calling itself the Group to Support Islam and Muslims - an alliance of militant organisations - on the Telegram messaging service on Saturday.

The video's narrator says no genuine negotiations have begun but also says negotiations are still active. No demands are made in the video.

In November the NGO Gift of the Givers said elders in al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) had agreed to release Mr McGown but younger members did not want to.

Mali's security has gradually worsened since 2013, when French forces repelled allied Islamist and Tuareg rebel fighters who had seized control of much of the north.

Mr Macron wants greater support for Mali, Burkina Faso, Chad, Mauritania and Niger - the so-called "Sahel G5" - who are setting up a 5,000-strong force to fight rising militant attacks.

He is expected to announce French support for the new force, to be based in Sévaré in central Mali.

There are currently 4,000 French troops and 12,000 UN peacekeepers in the region.

Last month, five people - a Portuguese soldier, a Malian soldier, a Malian woman working for the EU mission and civilians from China and Gabon - were killed when gunmen from an al-Qaeda-linked group stormed a tourist resort near the capital Bamako.