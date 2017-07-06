Africa

Africa's week in pictures: 30 June - 6 July 2017

  • 6 July 2017
  • From the section Africa

A selection of the best photos from across Africa and of Africans elsewhere in the world this week.

A man rides a motorbike through a street flooded by heavy rains in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, 30 June 2017. Image copyright EPA
Image caption Heavy seasonal rain causes problems for riders trying to keep dry and clean in Ivory Coast's main city Abidjan on Friday.
Congolese Special Prosecutor Toussaint Mutazini (right) sits with the five other judges of the Special Penal Court last Friday t the National Assembly in Bangui. The prosecutor and five judges of the Special Criminal Court (SPC), which is to investigate and prosecute crimes against humanity and war crimes committed in the Central African Republic since 2003, were sworn in on June 30, Image copyright AFP
Image caption On the same day, in Bangui, judges of the Special Criminal Court are sworn in. Their task - to investigate and prosecute crimes against humanity and war crimes in the Central African Republic since 2003.
Dongmo Auriole of Cameroon is on her way to place third in the women"s shot put final at the Gyulai Istvan Memorial Track and Field Grand Prix in Szekesfehervar, Hungary 04 July 2017. Image copyright EPA
Image caption Trying oh so hard! Cameroon's Dongmo Auriole on her way to third place in the women's shot put final in Hungary on Tuesday.
A comedian holds a tax information poster during Taxpayers Appreciation Day at the Monrovia City Hall in Monrovia, Liberia, 01 July 2017. Image copyright EPA
Image caption Liberian tax collectors hold a Taxpayer Appreciation Day on Saturday, to try to foster a culture which realises the importance of paying tax for development and growth.
Members of the Libyan army's special forces take a selfie before entering the area of clashes with Islamist militants in their last stronghold in Benghazi, Libya, July 5, 2017 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption In eastern Libya, members of the special forces take selfies on Wednesday before going into and "liberating" the eastern city of Benghazi after years of fighting with Islamists.
Members of Tunisian security forces unions protest near the parliament building in Tunis, Tunisia, 06 July 2017. According to reports, members of Tunisian security forces gathered in a protest demanding the adoption of law to protect security personnel against attacks they face while on duty. Image copyright EPA
Image caption These members of Tunisia's security forces demonstrate near parliament on Thursday demanding a law to protect them against attacks they face while on duty.
A man carries a megaphone and a banner reading "No to the referendum written in France" during a demonstration against a referendum on a constitutional revision on July 1, 20217, in Bamako. Image copyright AFP
Image caption "No to a constitution drafted in France" reads the placard of this protester in the Mali capital on Saturday. He and some 2,000 other demonstrators hit the streets to reject a proposed vote on constitutional amendments that critics say gives the president too much power...
Chad"s president Idriss Deby Itno speaks with French President Emanuel Macron as they gather with Malian, Burkinabe, Nigerien and Mauritanian leaders for the G5 Sahel summit Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Still in Bamako - Chadian President Idriss Deby and his French counterpart Emanuel Macron share a moment over a mobile phone, during the Sahel summit on Sunday.
Underwear displayed for sale on the bonnet of a vehicle parked along a road in Ikeja district in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos 4 July Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Another mobile opportunity - this time knickers galore on sale on the bonnet of a car parked in Ikeja district, in Lagos Nigeria on Tuesday.

Images courtesy of AFP, EPA, Getty Images and Reuters

