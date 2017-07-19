Three Kenyan men sentenced to death for stripping woman

Image copyright AFP Image caption The assault led to protests in Nairobi demanding that women's rights be respected in 2014

Three Kenyan men who stripped and attacked a woman in a bus have been sentenced to death by a magistrate in the capital, Nairobi.

The death sentence was imposed after the three were convicted of robbery with violence, a Star newspaper reporter told the BBC.

A further 25-year sentence for stripping the woman was suspended due to the death penalty handed down.

The incident was recorded and shared widely on social media three years ago.

The video sparked protests, with hundreds of women marching through Nairobi.

Chief magistrate Francis Andayi said that those convicted had taken part in a "senseless and uncouth attack that they seemed to enjoy because they were cheering as they stripped the woman", the privately owned Daily Nation newspaper reports.

This episode was part of a wave of sexual assaults in Nairobi during 2014, the BBC's Anne Soy says.