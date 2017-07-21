Africa

Africa's week in pictures: 14 - 20 July 2017

  • 21 July 2017
A selection of the best photos from across Africa and of Africans elsewhere in the world this week.

A child plays on a skipping rope during as people gather to commemorate what would have been Nelson Mandela's 99th birthday in Cape Town, South Africa, July 18, 2017. Image copyright Reuters

A child plays with a skipping rope in South Africa's Cape Town on Tuesday as a crowd gathers to mark what would have been anti-apartheid icon Nelson Mandela's 99th birthday.

A child holds a placard during a walk to commemorate what would have been Nelson Mandela's 99th birthday in Cape Town, South Africa, July 18, 2011 Image copyright Reuters

Meanwhile this child sends out a political message, urging people to follow in the footsteps of Mr Mandela who dedicated most of his life to opposing racial discrimination and promoting unity.

Two young girls in traditional dress pose in front of the tenth airplane of Ivory Coast's national carrier Air Cote d"Ivoire, a new generation Airbus A320, during a ceremony at Felix Houphouet-Boigny airport in Abidjan on July 18, 2017. Image copyright AFP

On the same day, these girls in traditional dress take part in a ceremony at the international airport in Ivory Coast's main city, Abidjan, to celebrate the national carrier's acquisition of an Airbus A320 to bolster its fleet to 10.

On Sunday, Angelique Kidjo (R) performs during the annual Baalbeck International Festival (BIF), in Baalbeck, Beqaa Valley, Lebanon, 16 July 2017. The festival runs from 07 July to 15 August 2017. Image copyright EPA

On Sunday, Benin's Angelique Kidjo, the three-time Grammy award winner known as "Africa's Premier Diva", performs at the Middle East's oldest arts festival, held annually in Baalbeck, Lebanon.

Ethiopian-American singer Kelela performs during Quebec City Summer Festival on July, 15 2017 in Quebec City, Canada. Image copyright AFP

Ethiopian-American Kelela Mizanekristos, a relative newcomer to the international stage, performs at Canada's Quebec City Summer Festival on Saturday.

Maasai women mourn Kenya's Interior Minister Joseph Nkaissery before his burial ceremony in Ilbissil village of Kajiado county, Kenya, July 15, 2017. Image copyright Reuters

In Kenya on the same day, women from the Maasai ethnic group mourn attend the funeral of Interior Minister Joseph Nkaissery. A Maasai, he was buried at his village in Kenya's Rift Valley after he died of a heart attack aged 67.

Basotho tribesmen wearing the traditional Basotho tribal blanket (Seanamarena) to stay warm in the bitterly cold mountain air in Semonkong, Lesotho, 15 July 2017 (issued 17 July 2017). Image copyright EPA

In the southern African kingdom of Lesotho on Saturday, men wear their traditional blankets to stay warm in the bitterly cold mountain air in Semonkong, a tiny town which was established as a refuge for Basotho people displaced by conflict with colonial forces in the 1880s.

An Egyptian woman looks from the window as her daughter takes pictures during the funeral of Syed Tafshan, who died in clashes with residents of the Nile island of al-Warraq island, when security forces attempted to demolish illegal buildings, in the south of Cairo, Egypt July 16, 2017. Image copyright Reuters

In Cairo on Sunday, an Egyptian woman looks from the window while her daughter takes pictures of the funeral procession of Syed Tafshan, who died following clashes with the security forces over the demolition of illegal buildings.

Synchro - 17th FINA World Championship - Women Team Technical Preliminary - Budapest, Hungary - 16 July 17 - Team Egypt competes. Image copyright Reuters

Also on Sunday, these women represented Egypt in synchronised swimming at the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Women cook in the kitchen in Yerwa girls school in Maiduguri, Nigeria July 18, 2017. Image copyright Reuters

These Nigerian women cook in the kitchen at a girls' school in north-eastern Maiduguri city, where an insurgency by militant Islamists has forced many people to flee their homes and take refuge in camps.

Cartoons adorn the walls of restaurant "The Dictator" on July 5, 2017 in the upmarket Cite Ennasr suburb of Tunis. A steak named "Grilled Freedom" is just one of many dishes that stand out on the menu of the Tunisian capital"s "Le Dictateur" restaurant, not a favourite venue for the authorities. Six years after the country's revolution that sparked the Arab Spring, "Le Dictateur" vies for business. Image copyright AFP

In this photo released on Thursday, an image of former Soviet leader Josef Stalin adorns the wall of a restaurant named "The Dictator" in an upmarket suburb of Tunisia's capital, Tunis. A steak named "Grilled Freedom" is just one of many dishes that stand out on the menu.

A leopard cub is seen suckling on a lioness in the Ngorongoro Conservation Area, Tanzania, in this handout picture released on 14 July. The lioness, known locally as "Nosikitok", is well known to scientists as she is radio-collared and monitored by KopeLion, a Tanzanian conservation NGO supported by Panthera. Picture taken July 11, 2017. Joop Van Der Linde/Panthera/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY Image copyright Joop Van Der Linde/Panthera

In this handout photo released on Friday, a leopard cub is seen suckling on a lioness in the Ngorongoro Conservation Area, a World Heritage Site in Tanzania. Conservationists say the photograph is the first evidence of inter-species bonding between predators that are normally mortal enemies.

