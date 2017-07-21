Congo's mining revenue 'missing' - Global Witness

Image copyright AFP Image caption Congo is a top copper and cobalt producer

More than 20% of the Democratic Republic of Congo's mining revenue is being lost due to corruption and mismanagement, a campaign group says.

According to a Global Witness report, the money is being distributed through corrupt networks linked to President Joseph Kabila.

At least $750m (£580m) has gone missing over the past three years, it says.

The government has not commented but has previously denied allegations of corruption in its mining sector.

DR Congo is Africa's biggest producer of copper and the world's largest supplier of cobalt used in batteries for electric cars.

It is also rich in gold and diamonds but its people remain among the poorest countries in the world.

"Congo's mining revenues should be helping to lift its people out of poverty," says Pete Jones, a Global Witness senior campaigner.