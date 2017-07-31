Mass Nigerian arrests for gay sex in Lagos State

Image caption Displays of same-sex affection are illegal in Nigeria

More than 40 men have been arrested Nigeria over the weekend for performing homosexual acts, police say.

They are due to appear in court later.

Nigerian newspaper Punch reports that the police raided a hotel in Lagos State on Saturday afternoon and says the hotel was cordoned off while the investigation was carried out.

Homosexual acts are punishable by up to 14 years in jail in Nigeria, while gay marriage and shows of same-sex affection are also banned.

The BBC's Chris Ewokor in the capital, Abuja, reports that Nigeria has an influential Christian evangelical movement in the south and strong support for Islamic law in the north, both of which oppose homosexuality.

Same-sex relations are explicitly banned in 72 countries, according to the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association (ILGA).

The number of states that criminalise same-sex relations is decreasing annually, though, with Belize and the Seychelles repealing such laws last year.

Nigeria is one of a small number of countries which has gone against a global trend.

The country has had a ban on gay relationships since 1901, and in 2013 also outlawed same-sex marriages, gay groups and shows of same-sex public affection.