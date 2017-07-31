Kenyan election IT head Chris Musando found dead
- 31 July 2017
- From the section Africa
A key Kenyan electoral commission employee who went missing on Friday has been found dead.
Chris Musando, an ICT manger with the IEBC, was found at a public mortuary in Nairobi.
Kenya's election is on 8 August.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.