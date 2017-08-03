South Africa's Stephen McGowan free by al-Qaeda in Mali

Image copyright SITE Image caption South African national Stephen McGowan was kidnapped while touring Timbaktu, Mali in 2011

A South African who has been held hostage by al-Qaeda in Mali since 2011 has been freed.

Stephen McGowan was kidnapped from a hotel in Timbuktu along with two other foreign nationals.

In December 2015 a video of Mr McGowan and another hostage, Swede Gustafsson - set free in June - was posted on YouTube‚ to show that they were alive.

Authorities say he was released after efforts by the two countries governments and NGO Gift of the Givers.

Africa Live: More on this and other stories

"I'd like to thank President Zuma for everytihng they've done to bring back Stephen," his father

"We are happy to announce that finally these efforts have culminated in Mr McGowan's release on 29 July 2017. We would like to warmly welcome him back home and wish him good health and good fortune in his life as a free man," International Relations Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane told a media briefing in Pretoria.

"It is with sadness though, that his dear mother, Beverly passed on in May 2017 without seeing her son again. The government extends, its deepest condolences to Stephen and his family. May her soul rest in eternal peace," she added.