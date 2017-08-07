South Africa MPs to vote in secret on Zuma no-confidence motion

Image copyright Reuters Image caption President Jacob Zuma has been under fire after sacking widely respected Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan in March

South African MPs will vote in secret on a motion of no-confidence in President Jacob Zuma on Tuesday, the parliament's speaker has announced.

Baleka Mbete made the ruling after opposition parties took the case of whether MPs could vote in secret to the Constitutional Court.

The judges said that Ms Mbete had the power to make the decision when they ruled in June.

Mr Zuma has survived several previous votes of no-confidence.

Opposition parties believe that under a secret ballot, MPs from the governing African National Congress (ANC) would be more likely to vote against him.

The ANC has a huge majority in parliament.

ANC MP Makhosi Khoza has received death threats after she said she would vote against the president, and branded him "a disgrace".

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Makhosi Khoza received death threats after criticising President Jacob Zuma

This latest attempt to unseat Mr Zuma came after he fired his widely respected Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and other ministers in a major cabinet reshuffle in March.