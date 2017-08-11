Africa's week in pictures: 4 - 10 August 2017

A selection of the best photos from across Africa and of Africans elsewhere in the world this week.

South African athlete Luvo Manyonga captivates the crowd with his gold medal-winning performance at the IAAF World Championships in London on Saturday. Four years ago he was addicted to a drug similar to crystal meth called 'tik'. Now, as the men's long jump champion he is looking ahead to his next goal of beating the world record.

On Monday, a group of Masaai men set to work at their roadside hair parlour called Engineer Maasai Salon. The parlour is on one of the busiest streets in Kenya's coastal city of Mombasa.

"Male hairdressers are nothing new in Kenya but a group of Masaai in traditional regalia plaiting hair is a novelty," says our reporter Ferdinand Omondi, who took these photos.

On Tuesday, a group of men sit behind paintings of political-religious sect leader Muanda Nsemiare at police headquarters in Kinshasa. Police in the Democratic Republic of Congo have accused the Bundu Dia Mayala sect of being behind the violence which has left 12 people dead in Kinshasa, the capital.

On the same day, South Africa's President Jacob Zuma celebrates as he survives his latest vote of no confidence, despite the ballot being held in secret for the first time. Opposition parties had hoped the secret vote would mean some MPs from the governing ANC might side with them against the president over his alleged corrupt dealings, but the motion was defeated by 198 votes to 177.

This man is among the millions of Kenyans who voted in the country's general election on Tuesday.

People began queuing early in the morning and even overnight to cast their votes in six separate ballots, from presidential to county level.

Protests broke out in some areas on Wednesday after main opposition challenger Raila Odinga alleged that hackers had compromised the electronic voting system and falsified results to give victory to President Uhuru Kenyatta. The claim has been rejected by election officials.

On Thursday, John Paul Mwirigi celebrates with his family after becoming Kenya's youngest MP. The 23-year-old university student, who will be representing a constituency in eastern Meru county, says: "My joy is that the people of the constituency have realised that even the young generation can lead."

Many other Kenyans are watching and waiting, as the electoral commission continues to verify all the results.

