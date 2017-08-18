Africa's week in pictures: 11 - 17 August 2017

A selection of the best photos from across Africa and of Africans elsewhere in the world this week.

Ivory Coast's brightest students were invited to the presidential palace in the commercial capital, Abidjan, including this girl pictured at the vice-president's desk on Friday. She was among 51 school pupils to be honoured for achieving top grades in their end-of-year exams.

In the Tunisian capital, Tunis, these women pose for the camera wearing traditional veils known as Sefseri during National Women's Day celebrations on Sunday.

The Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities released new photographs on Tuesday of recent discoveries, including this sarcophagus found in the Minya governate close to the river Nile. Archaeologists believe the tombs date back to some point between the 27th Egyptian Dynasty and the Greco-Roman era.

The Botswana 4x400m men's relay team meet with a moment of panic when they drop the baton at the World Athletics Championships heats in London on Saturday. The blunder left them in seventh place, costing them a place in the final.

On Friday, supporters of Kenya's governing Jubilee party already began celebrations in anticipation of victory for incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta. He won with a 54% share of the vote against his rival Raila Odinga's 45%.

Two days later, Raila Odinga, who has not accepted defeat takes to the streets of the Mathare slum in the capital, Nairobi, which is an opposition stronghold. He would later announce that he would be challenging the election result in court.

The widow of murdered Kenyan election official Chris Msando is seen attending a Requiem Mass on Thursday in her husband's memory, with their youngest son by her side. An investigation is under way into the death of Mr Msando, who was in charge of Kenya's computerised voting system and was killed just days before the general election.

Protestors take selfies in London on Monday to call attention to detained Egyptian photojournalist Mahmoud Abu Zeid. He has been held by the authorities since 2013 for taking photographs during a military crackdown, and campaigners fear he may face the death penalty.

Ganiyu Oyinlola is a tailor working in Lagos' Ikeja district. He is pictured at work on a customer's garment on Saturday.

Gabriella Engels, who has accused Zimbabwe's First Lady Grace Mugabe of assaulting her, appears before the media on Thursday. She has told the BBC that she is fearful for her life.

Mass burials begin on the outskirts of Sierra Leone's capital, Freetown, on Thursday for the 400 people known to have died in a mudslide and flooding. An estimated 600 people are still missing since it happened on Monday, and some 3,000 people are homeless in what is being described as a humanitarian emergency.

This grieving mother who lost her son in the disaster waits outside the university hospital in Freetown the day before to identify his body.

A child looks at UN peacekeepers during a visit of the UN high commissioner for refugees to the Al-Nimir camp in Sudan, which is home to more than 5,000 South Sudanese refugees. Most of those fleeing violence in their country travel to Uganda, which has so far welcomed one million refugees from South Sudan.

Images courtesy of AFP, EPA, Getty Images and Reuters