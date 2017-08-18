Africa

Africa's week in pictures: 11 - 17 August 2017

  • 18 August 2017
  • From the section Africa

A selection of the best photos from across Africa and of Africans elsewhere in the world this week.

One of the 51 best Ivorian students of the school year 2016-2017, seated in the place of Ivorian vice president Daniel Kablan Duncan during the first visit to the Cabinet room at the presidential palace in Abidjan. Image copyright AFP

Ivory Coast's brightest students were invited to the presidential palace in the commercial capital, Abidjan, including this girl pictured at the vice-president's desk on Friday. She was among 51 school pupils to be honoured for achieving top grades in their end-of-year exams.

Tunisian women wearing traditional veils called "Sefseri" during the celebrations of the National Women"s Day and the 61th anniversary of the Personality Status Code in Tunis, Tunisia on 13 July 2017 Image copyright EPA

In the Tunisian capital, Tunis, these women pose for the camera wearing traditional veils known as Sefseri during National Women's Day celebrations on Sunday.

An undated handout photo made available by Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities shows a sarcophagus that was discovered in ancient tombs in Minya governorate, Egypt (issued 15 August 2017). According to the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities, an excavation mission working at Al-Kamin Al-Sahrawi area of Minya governorate discovered three Ptolemaic tombs and unearthed a collection of sarcophagi of different shapes and sizes as well as clay fragments that date the tombs between the 27th Dynasty and the Greaco-Roman era. Image copyright EPA

The Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities released new photographs on Tuesday of recent discoveries, including this sarcophagus found in the Minya governate close to the river Nile. Archaeologists believe the tombs date back to some point between the 27th Egyptian Dynasty and the Greco-Roman era.

World Athletics Championships - Men"s 4x400 Metres Relay - London Stadium, London, Britain â€“ August 12, 2017. Karabo Sibanda and Nijel Amos of Botswana drop the baton. Image copyright Reuters

The Botswana 4x400m men's relay team meet with a moment of panic when they drop the baton at the World Athletics Championships heats in London on Saturday. The blunder left them in seventh place, costing them a place in the final.

upporters of the incumbent President and the leader of the ruling Jubilee coalition Uhuru Kenyatta cheer as they wait for the electoral body to announce Kenyatta"s victory, in downtown Nairobi, Kenya, 11 August 2017. The electoral body Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is expected to announce the winner of the presidential poll soon where Kenyatta will beat opposition Raila Odinga by a big margin. Image copyright EPA

On Friday, supporters of Kenya's governing Jubilee party already began celebrations in anticipation of victory for incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta. He won with a 54% share of the vote against his rival Raila Odinga's 45%.

Kenya"s opposition leader Raila Odinga arrives in the Mathare district of Nairobi on August 13, 2017. Kenya"s defeated opposition leader Raila Odinga on August 13 urged his supporters to boycott work, promising to announce on August 15 his strategy after an election he claims was stolen from him Image copyright AFP

Two days later, Raila Odinga, who has not accepted defeat takes to the streets of the Mathare slum in the capital, Nairobi, which is an opposition stronghold. He would later announce that he would be challenging the election result in court.

Eva Msando, widow of Chris Msando at Requiem Mass in Nairobi on 17 August 2017. Image copyright Roderick MaCleod/BBC

The widow of murdered Kenyan election official Chris Msando is seen attending a Requiem Mass on Thursday in her husband's memory, with their youngest son by her side. An investigation is under way into the death of Mr Msando, who was in charge of Kenya's computerised voting system and was killed just days before the general election.

Demonstrators take selfies outside the Egyptian Embassy to bring attention to detained photojournalist Mahmoud Abu Zeid, also known as "Shawkan", in central London August 14, 2017. Image copyright Reuters

Protestors take selfies in London on Monday to call attention to detained Egyptian photojournalist Mahmoud Abu Zeid. He has been held by the authorities since 2013 for taking photographs during a military crackdown, and campaigners fear he may face the death penalty.

Streetside tailor Ganiyu Oyinlola sits behind a sewing machine for a portrait photograph as he sews near a currency exchange market in Ikeja district in Lagos, Nigeria August 12, 2017. Image copyright Reuters

Ganiyu Oyinlola is a tailor working in Lagos' Ikeja district. He is pictured at work on a customer's garment on Saturday.

Gabriella Engels, who claims to have been assaulted by Grace Mugabe, looks on during a news conference in Pretoria, South Africa, August 17, 2017. Image copyright Reuters

Gabriella Engels, who has accused Zimbabwe's First Lady Grace Mugabe of assaulting her, appears before the media on Thursday. She has told the BBC that she is fearful for her life.

Workers are seen digging graves at Paloko cemetery in Waterloo, Sierra Leone August 17, 2017. Image copyright Reuters

Mass burials begin on the outskirts of Sierra Leone's capital, Freetown, on Thursday for the 400 people known to have died in a mudslide and flooding. An estimated 600 people are still missing since it happened on Monday, and some 3,000 people are homeless in what is being described as a humanitarian emergency.

A mother who lost her son during the mudslide reacts near the entrance of Connaught Hospital in Freetown, Sierra Leone August 16, 2017. Image copyright Reuters

This grieving mother who lost her son in the disaster waits outside the university hospital in Freetown the day before to identify his body.

A child looks at UN peacekeepers during a visit of the UN high commissioner for refugees at the Al-Nimir camp in the Sudanese state of East Darfur for an on-the-ground assessment of the situation of South Sudanese refugees living in Sudan, on August 15, 2017. More than 5,000 South Sudanese refugees live in Al-Nimir camp where they arrived after fleeing war and famine in their country. Image copyright AFP

A child looks at UN peacekeepers during a visit of the UN high commissioner for refugees to the Al-Nimir camp in Sudan, which is home to more than 5,000 South Sudanese refugees. Most of those fleeing violence in their country travel to Uganda, which has so far welcomed one million refugees from South Sudan.

Images courtesy of AFP, EPA, Getty Images and Reuters

