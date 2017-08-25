Africa's week in pictures: 18 - 24 August 2017

A selection of the best photos from across Africa and of Africans elsewhere in the world this week.

Image copyright AFP

In Ghana's capital Accra, a woman is dressed up for the annual Chale Wote Street Art Festival.

Image copyright AFP

Hundreds of local and international artists attend the festival on Saturday, entertaining crowds with acrobatics, comedy, dance and much more.

Image copyright AFP

On the same day, these women are having fun at the inaugural Jollof Festival in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos. The festival was a chance for food lovers to taste different recipes of Jollof, a rice dish popular across West Africa.

Image copyright EPA

On the same day in Angola's capital Luanda, supporters of the ruling MPLA party are in buoyant mood at an election campaign rally. The party's candidate, Joao Lourenco, is expected to become the next president following incumbent Jose Eduardo dos Santos' decision to step down after 38 years in office.

Image copyright EPA

The next day, supporters of the main opposition presidential candidate, Isaias Samakuva, hold a black rooster. It is the symbol of Mr Samakuva's Unita party.

Image copyright Reuters

Meanwhile, supporters of Kenya's main opposition leader, Raila Odinga, protest in the capital, Nairobi, on Friday. The opposition accuses the police of using excessive force to quell protests after disputed elections on 8 August. Police deny the allegation.

Image copyright Reuters

On Saturday, Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari, 74, is received by some state governors at the main airport in the capital, Abuja, after his return from three months of medical leave in the UK.

Image copyright AFP

In Burkina Faso's capital Ouagadougou, a protester holds a placard reading "No to barbarism". Residents marched through the city on Saturday to protest against the killing of 18 people in a suspected jihadist attack on the terrace of a popular Turkish restaurant.

Image copyright AFP

In this photo released on Friday, children are seen playing play in the River Chari in Chad's capital, N'Djamena.

Image copyright Reuters

On the same day, Egyptian parents teach newborns how to swim in the capital, Cairo.

Images courtesy of AFP, EPA, Getty Images and Reuters