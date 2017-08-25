Africa week for pictures:18 -24 August

Dis na the best photo dem from across Africa and the ones wey concern Africans for yonder for di world dis week.

For Ghana capital Accra, dis woman dress up for di annual Chale Wote Street Art Festival.

Many local and international artist attend di festival on Saturday. Dem jolly people with comedy, dance, somersault and plenty others.

For dat same day, these women just dey jolly for the first Jollof Festival for Lagos, Nigeria. Di festival bring people wey like food to taste different types of Jollof, one rice food wey dey popular across West Africa. Jollof festival no go dey complete without argument about which country own sweet pass.

For dat same day for Angola capital, Luanda, supporters of di ruling MPLA party dey ginger for one election campaign rally. Di party candidate Joao Lourenco fit become di next president of Angola.

Di next day, supporters of di main opposition presidential candidate, Isaias Samakuva hold dem own rally. Dis fowl na symbol of Samakuva UNITA party.

Meanwhile, people wey dey support Kenya main opposition leader, Raila Odinga protest for di capital, Nairobi, on Friday. Di opposition accuse di police say dem use force to stop di protest after di elections on August 8. Police don deny am.

On Saturday, Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari wey dey 74years, land for airport for di capital Abuja after three months wey im dey UK on medical leave. Government people full airport to receive am.

For Burkina Faso capital, Ouagadougou, one man wey dey protest hold sign wey say "no to barbarism." People wey dey live for di city march on Saturday to protest di killing of 18 people for suspected jihadist attack for one Turkish restaurant.

For dis photo, children dey play for one River Chari for Chad capital, N'Djamena.

Dat same day, parents for Cairo, Egypt capital dey teach small pikin how to swim.

