Angola's ruling MPLA wins parliamentary election, commission says

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Angola's presidency will be passed to the country's former Defence Minister João Lourenço

Angola's ruling MPLA party has won the country's parliamentary election, provisional results suggest.

The party received 61% of votes cast during Wednesday's ballot, the Angolan electoral commission said on Friday.

The opposition Unita party, which received 27%, disputes the commission's count. The commission said 98% of the country's votes had been counted.

This week's election marks the end of nearly four decades in power for President José Eduardo Dos Santos.

Voting in the election ends on Saturday 26 August due to delays in getting the ballot papers to more than a dozen polling stations in remote areas.

However, the governing MPLA party has taken such a commanding lead with the majority of votes counted that forthcoming ballots are unlikely to change the outcome.

Meanwhile, Angola's Casa-CE alliance party gained nearly 10% of the vote.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Inside an Angolan polling station

A win for the MPLA party means that the presidency passes to former Defence Minister João Lourenço, who has been anointed as the successor of Mr Dos Santos.

However Mr Dos Santos, whose 38-year reign makes him the world's second-longest serving president, will remain in control of the party.

On Thursday, the opposition Unita party, whose Isias Samakuva has been the main challenger to Mr Lourenço, said it had carried out its own count and that its results were very different from those announced by the commission.

Under Angola's voting system, people were asked to choose both the candidate and party in the same election.

Image caption Voters were given a choice of six candidates and parties

The MPLA has been the only party in power since Angola's independence from Portugal in 1975.

While Mr Dos Santos is standing down as president, his children still hold several key positions of authority.