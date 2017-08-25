South Africa coffin case: White farmers convicted

Two white South African farmers who forced a black man into a coffin have been convicted of attempted murder and kidnapping.

Victor Mlotshwa, 27, was beaten and forced into a coffin by farmers Theo Martins Jackson and Willem Oosthuizen in 2016.

The pair have yet to be sentenced. They had denied the charges.

The case has caused outrage in South Africa and highlighted racial tensions in the town's farming communities.

