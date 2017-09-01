Africa

Africa's week in pictures: 25 - 31 August 2017

  • 1 September 2017
A selection of the best photos from across Africa and of Africans elsewhere in the world this week.

People colourfully dressed at a festival Image copyright EPA

In Ivory Coast's main city of Abidjan, people take part in a festival which honours the Ebrie people, who trace their origins to the Ashanti kingdom.

Men dancing Image copyright EPA

The 300-year-old festival in the Abobodoume suburb marks the group's flight from the Ashanti, which best known in neighbouring Ghana. But about 20% of Ivorians trace their origins back to groups related to the kingdom, according to EPA.

A woman sells clothes at a street market in Cairo Image copyright Reuters

On Thursday, a woman sells clothes at a street market in Cairo.

An Egyptian man holds a sheep ahead of the Eid al-Adha at a local market Image copyright EPA

Also in Egypt, a man holds a sheep ahead of the Muslim sacrifice festival of Eid al-Adha at a local market in Giza city.

A scavenger carries recyclable plastic materials packed in a sack at the Dandora dumping site on the outskirts of Nairobi, Kenya August 25, 2017. Picture taken August 25, 2017. Image copyright Reuters

In Kenya, a man carries a big sack at the country's biggest dumpsite in the capital, Nairobi, ahead of a ban on the use of plastic bags.

A model strikes a pose for the "A Nasty Boy Magazine" Image copyright AFP

A male model strikes a pose for a magazine shoot in Nigeria's largest city of Lagos.

Photoshoot Image copyright AFP

The photo shoot for the publication known as A Nasty Boy Magazine aims to push the boundaries of masculinity and included this photo of men wearing mini-skirts.

A rebel soldier posing with his weapon Image copyright Reuters

A South Sudan rebel poses with his weapon on his day of rest in Yondu near the southern city of Kaya.

Rebel soldiers Image copyright Reuters

The rebels were preparing for an attack against government soldiers based in the town of Kaya, near the Ugandan border.

A migrant, who was not allowed to return to her country with other migrants for not having complete documents, cries as she is comforted at a detention center inTripoli, Libya, August 29, 2017. Image copyright Reuters

A migrant consoles another who was not allowed to return home from a detention centre on Tuesday in Libya's capital, Tripoli.

Supporters celebrate in a street of Dakar after the courthouse has decided to release activist Kemi Seba from the Rebeuss jailhouse on August 29, 2017. Kemi Seba was arrested after he burned a 5,000 CFA franc bank note during a meeting on August 19, 2017. Image copyright AFP

On the same day, supporters of activist Kemi Seba celebrate his release in the Senegalese capital Dakar, after he was arrested for burning a CFA banknote.

Libyans dressed up in traditional costumes ride horses during a race in Tripoli, Libya, August 19, 2017. Picture taken August 19, 2017. Image copyright Reuters

On Saturday, Libyans in traditional costumes compete in a horse race in the capital, Tripoli.

Images courtesy of AFP, EPA, Getty Images and Reuters

