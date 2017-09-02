Kenya: Kenyatta don blast judges as election cancel

From the section

Image copyright Reuters Image caption President Kenyatta tell im supporters say no shaking; im no dey fear to do another election

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta don change mouth as im enter Nairobi streets for rally, begin call di Supreme Court judges 'crooks,' after those ones cancel di presidential election wey bin announce di President as winner.

Later, President Kenyatta still say make people dey calm, say im go respect wetin court don rule.

Na on September 1 di Supreme court say di August 8 election get some things wey no make am fair; Chief Justice David Maraga talk say as authorities no follow wetin dey inside constitution, im declare di whole thing "invalid, null and void."

Dis one mean say Kenya must do new Presidential election before 60 days pass.

The court ruling no blame President Kenyatta party, or im campaign.

Leader of di opposition party Raila Odinga wey carry di case enter court, begin smile as di court dey read di judgement.

Plenty of Mr Odinga supporters enter street dey jollificate as dem cancel di election.

Di election result and the palava wey follow am don dey make people dey fear say serious riot fit start, like di one wey happen for 2007.

Dis na because as soon as dem announce President Kenyatta as winner, di plenty days of protest wey follow don kill at least 28 people.

Kenya: Opposition dey celebrate court ruling

Di 72-year-old Mr Odinga talk say di ruling make history for people of Kenya and di whole of Africa.

E say make di members of di electoral commission resign because dem don "rotten."

Image copyright AFP Image caption Raila Odinga happy well-well after court announce di ruling.

People dey react

Africa Union don tell Kenya people make dem respect di court ruling. Di Union chairperson Moussa Mahamat say e dey happy as politicians decide to go court, go settle their matter.

Image copyright DevFin101/Twitter Image caption One question wey dey people mind na say: 'So we no fit trust di international observers? Wetin dem dey do here?'

Meanwhile, BBC NewsDay tori person Alan Kasujja enter Twitter to talk say dis ruling don teach other African countries "big lesson."

Image copyright E.J Nwagboso/Twitter Image caption Dis man say im listen to wetin President Kenyatta tell Kenyans; and e good say Kenyatta message na "peace"

People from everywhere, especially for west Africa don follow put mouth for di matter on top social media, as dis be like di first time wey dem don cancel any Presidential election for Africa.

Image copyright Wangwe Phanto/Twitter Image caption Dis person feel say Uganda and Zimbabwe people go surprise say Kenya fit cancel election