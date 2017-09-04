UN accuses Burundi government of crimes against humanity

Image copyright AFP

United Nations investigators say there is strong evidence that crimes against humanity have been committed in Burundi.

Their report details killings, torture and rape, which they say have been committed largely by government forces.

Burundi's ambassador to the UN said the report was part of an "international conspiracy" against the country.

Violence erupted in the country in 2015 after President Pierre Nkurunziza decided to run for a third term.

Since then, tens of thousands of people have been internally displaced or fled into neighbouring countries.

Mr Nkurunziza was re-elected in July 2015 in a poll that was boycotted by the opposition.

Francoise Hampson, one of the investigators, told the BBC on Monday that some of the alleged abuses included "arbitrary detention and arbitrary arrest, unlawful killings of various types, torture, cruel, inhuman, degrading treatment, rape and cases of sexual violence".

Image copyright AFP Image caption Fatsah Ouguergouz said crimes against humanity had been committed in Burundi

The UN investigators urged the International Criminal Court (ICC) to open a case as soon as possible.

Fatsah Ouguergouz, head of the UN Commission of Inquiry on Burundi, said that the commission believed that: "There was reasonable evidence to believe, that the majority of these serious human rights violations committed constitute crimes against humanity."

Burundi said last year that it was withdrawing from the ICC.