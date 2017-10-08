Ghana's capital rocked by huge gas blasts

Image caption The blaze was later brought under control, reports say

Huge explosions have rocked a natural gas station in Ghana's capital Accra, killing at least one person.

The blasts sent a giant fireball into the sky and forced residents to flee the Atomic Junction area, in the north-east of the city, officials say.

The incident happened about 19:30 GMT on Saturday. Reports suggest a tanker delivering natural gas caught fire.

One person was confirmed killed, but there are fears that the death toll could rise further.

The blaze in the suburb of Legon was later brought under control, reports say.

In June 2015, about 150 died in a fire at a petrol station in the city.