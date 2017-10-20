A selection of the best photos from across Africa and of Africans elsewhere in the world this week.

In Ivory Coast's main city Abidjan, Sandra Kouadio takes time off to pose with her latest hairstyle...

While Simon Nkendoh waits for clients at his salon in the city.

The next day in the Democratic Republic Congo's capital, models prepare backstage for Kinshasa Fashion Week...

Some make-up artists had to rely on mobile phone lights to make the models picture-perfect...

While this model later takes to the stage in a marquee, displaying a creation by a Congolese designer.

On Wednesday, Moroccan knights ride in an equestrian show in el-Jadida city, south of Casablanca...

The performance sees horse riders charging along a straight path at the same speed in a line, then pick up speed and at the end of the charge, fire into the sky using old muskets or muzzle-loading rifles.

While on Thursday, classical dancers do their final touch of make-up before performing at a celebration of Diwali, the Hindu Festival of Lights, at an old drive-in in South Africa's coastal city of Durban.

Meanwhile, these dancers perform on Tuesday at the First Ladies of West Africa conference held to campaign against child labour.

The next day in Liberia's capital Monrovia, children carry the message of gender equality on their heads as the country founded by freed US slaves celebrates Day of the Girl Child...

While a day earlier, people who cannot afford newspapers or mobile internet data follow presidential election results on Daily Talk chalkboard, at a busy intersection in the city. A run-off will be held next month after ex-football star George Weah failed to defeat Vice-President Joseph Boakai by an outright majority.

While back in South Africa's main city of Johannesburg on Monday, people walk past cost-effective container flats stacked on top of each other in the district of Maboneng.

The once-downtrodden area is becoming trendy, following a redevelopment programme launched by city officials.

On Saturday, Gabonese football striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates after scoring the winning goal for German first division club Dortmund in their home game against RB Leipzig.

Images courtesy of AFP, EPA, PA and Reuters