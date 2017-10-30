Image copyright EPA Image caption Mr Kenyatta is the son of the country's first president, Jomo Kenyatta

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has been declared winner of a controversial re-run of the presidential election.

He won 98% of the vote with turnout at just under 39% - less than half that recorded in August's vote, according to the election commission.

The opposition leader, Raila Odinga, pulled out of the re-run and urged his supporters to boycott it.

Mr Kenyatta was also declared the winner in the August vote, which was annulled because of "irregularities".

The re-run was suspended in 25 constituencies amid security fears. The commission said those results would not affect the final outcome so it could proceed with its announcement.

Commission chairman Wafula Chebukati described the latest vote as "free, fair and credible".

Kenya's opposition now has seven days to mount a legal challenge, and Mr Odinga says he will make an announcement on Tuesday.