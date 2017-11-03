Africa

Africa's top shots: 27 October-2 November 2017

  • 3 November 2017
A selection of the best photos from across Africa this week.

Siyum Haile, 72, a retired United Nations (UN) employee and Jehovah's Witness, poses for a photograph next to his 1977 model Volkswagen Beetle car in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia - 16 September 2017 - photo published 27 October 2017 Image copyright Reuters

An original Beetle may be a rare sight in some places these days, but not so in Ethiopia. In a photo published by Reuters on Friday, a man poses by his 1977 model, praising its strength and affordability.

A pupil prays inside a classroom ahead of the primary school final national examinations at Kiboro Primary school along Juja road in Nairobi, Kenya - 31 October 2017 Image copyright Reuters

Sometimes, you just need a little help. This little boy prays ahead of his primary school exams, taking place at Kiboro Primary school in Kenya's capital, Nairobi, on Tuesday.

People watch live broadcast as Uhuru Kenyatta is declared the winner following presidential re-election results by Kenya's Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on TV at a local electrical shop in Kisumu, on 30 October 2017 Image copyright AFP

Elsewhere in Kenya, the re-run of the election was captivating people's attention. On Monday, these men keep a close eye on unfolding events thanks to the TV in an electrical shop in the western city of Kisumu.

An artist draws a manga-style illustration at a stall during the Libya Comic Convention, in the capital Tripoli on 2 November 2017 Image copyright AFP

An artist draws a Manga figure during Comicon in Libya's capital, Tripoli, on Thursday. These popular gatherings of comic-enthusiasts first began in San Diego in the 1970s.

Egyptian fans gather at a stadium in Cairo on 31 October 2017 ahead of the last training session of the Al-Ahli club football team before heading to Morocco for the final of the African Champions League. Image copyright AFP

In Egypt, thousands gather to watch the final training session of Cairo side Al Ahly before they head to Morocco for the African Champions League final. Unfortunately for these dedicated fans, the session was later cancelled because of the numbers of fans.

A woman extracts palm oil in an artisanal way in Dabou, Ivory Coast, 30 October 2017. Image copyright EPA

In Ivory Coast, a woman extracts palm oil the traditional way, on Monday. Palm oil is hugely versatile, used in everything from soaps to biofuels, and the Ivorian government hopes to double production to 600,000 tonnes by 2020.

Libyan contestants, from across Libya, take part in a 4km obstacle race, in the capital Tripoli on October 28, 2017 Image copyright Getty Images

It may not look like fun, but these Libyan competitors all chose to spend their Saturday completing a 4km-long obstacle course - including crawling under some nasty looking wire - for the love of it.

Yacht "Nasdaq" sails at the start of leg three of the Clipper Round The World Yacht race in Cape Town, South Africa, 31 October 2017 Image copyright Google

In comparison, these sailors embarking on the third leg of the Clipper Round The World Yacht Race look like they are having an easy time. But they set off from Cape Town on Tuesday bracing themselves for the possibility of 80ft (24m) swells and fierce winds.

- Young Congolese boys play around broken building on October 26, 2017 in Kasala, in the restive region of Kasai, central Democratic Republic of Congo. Conflict in the Kasai Provinces between the local militia, Kamwina Nsapu and Government troops have displaced 1.4 million people since August, 2016. As three crop cycles have been missed and displacement continues, sever malnutrition is becoming a present issue. Image copyright AFP

These children in Kasai province, in central Democratic Republic of Congo, play among the runs of a broken building on Sunday, finding a moment's fun in a region which has been beset by conflict in recent years.

Sam Billings (right) playing in the T20 tournament final at the new cricket stadium in Kigali, Rwanda, which has been dubbed the "Lord"s of East Africa". Image copyright PA

And finally, welcome to Rwanda's answer to Lord's cricket ground in the UK. England ex-captain Michael Vaughan and former South African star Herschelle Gibbs captained sides for a celebrity match on Saturday at the new venue in Kigali.

Images courtesy of AFP, EPA, PA and Reuters

