Mugabe sacks 'disloyal' vice-president

Zimbabwe's Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been removed from his post, the country's information minister has said.

Mr Mnangagwa, 75, displayed "traits of disloyalty", Information Minister Simon Khaya Moyo said.

His removal makes it more likely that President Robert Mugabe's wife Grace will follow in her husband's footsteps as leader of Zimbabwe.

She earlier called on her husband to remove his vice-president.