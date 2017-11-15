Zimbabwe crisis: What we know so far

Image copyright AFP Image caption Senior army figures have been making their discontent about recent

Soldiers have seized the headquarters of Zimbabwe's national broadcaster and loud explosions and gunfire have been heard during a night of mounting tension in the capital, Harare.

An army general appeared on television to insist that there had not been a military coup and that the president and his family were "safe and sound".

What has happened?

There are reports of military vehicles blocking roads close to parliament in Harare, and outside the ruling Zanu-PF party headquarters.

Earlier, explosions and gunfire were heard in northern suburbs of the capital, including shots near 93-year-old President Robert Mugabe's private residence.

Troops were said to have entered the headquarters of the national broadcaster ZBC, and Maj Gen Sibusiso Moyo then read out a statement on national television.

He assured the nation that President Mugabe and his family were safe, and insisted his security was guaranteed. The military was only targeting what he called "criminals" around the president, he said, denying that there had been a coup.

On Wednesday morning, a Twitter account which purports to be from Zanu-PF said there had been a "bloodless transition":

Skip Twitter post by @zanu_pf There was no coup, only a bloodless transition which saw corrupt and crooked persons being arrested and an elderly man who had been taken advantage of by his wife being detained. The few bangs that were heard were from crooks who were resisting arrest, but they are now detained — ZANU PF (@zanu_pf) November 15, 2017 Report

Moments before, it claimed that the "first family" had been detained - this claim has not been corroborated.

On Tuesday, Zanu-PF officials accused army chief Gen Constantino Chiwenga of "treasonable conduct" over challenging Mr Mugabe over the sacking of Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa last week.

Zanu-PF said Gen Chiwenga's stance was "clearly calculated to disturb national peace... and suggests treasonable conduct on his part as this was meant to incite insurrection".

On Monday, Gen Chiwenga warned that the "purge" in the ruling party must stop or the army would step in.

What hasn't happened?

There hasn't been any response from the government to events - which could indicate that the Mugabes are indeed no longer in control, say analysts.

And right now there are no reports of the Presidential Guard, which remains loyal to Mr Mugabe, intervening. If it did, events could take a bloodier turn.

Is this a coup?

It's been described as an "extraordinary overnight gamble" by BBC southern Africa correspondent Andrew Harding.

He says it is important to remember that Mr Mugabe is not being challenged by the Western governments he has warned against for decades, or by Zimbabwe's political opposition, or by a mass uprising against economic hardship.

Mr Mugabe's attempt to position his wife as his successor has upset leading figures in Zanu-PF and the military

According to our correspondent "this is, fundamentally, an internal power struggle within the governing Zanu-PF party - and whoever emerges victorious can expect a newly purged party to fall, obediently, into line".

In his TV address, Maj Gen Moyo said he wished to "make it clear that this is not a military takeover of government. We want to pacify a degenerating political social and economic situation in our country".

He said the country would return to normalcy as soon as the military had accomplished what he called its "mission".

What has upset those behind this action?

Former Vice-President Mnangagwa with Robert Mugabe during happier times in February 2016

As Mr Mugabe's powers finally falter, all eyes are on the leadership succession.

It appears the trigger of the army action was the sacking last week of Mr Mugabe's once loyal deputy, Mr Mnangagwa.

He is the main rival of Mr Mugabe's wife Grace, who is four decades his junior.

Mr Mugabe's mistake, our correspondent says, was to assume he was still powerful enough to build a dynasty to back Grace in the succession.