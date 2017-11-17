Fire rips through Cameroon parliament
- 17 November 2017
- From the section Africa
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The main parliament building in Cameroon's capital Yaoundé has been badly damaged by fire which ripped through four floors.
Firefighters managed to put out the blaze before it could reach the parliamentary chamber.
There has so far been no indication of any casualties and the cause of the blaze was not immediately clear.
In this week's session, the national assembly had been discussing the budget.
Pictures and video posted on social media show the upper floors in flames, hours after it first took hold.
Fire fighters overwhelmed by the flames.— Mimi237 (@Mimimefo237) November 16, 2017
The building is still on fire. The fire broke out at 9:50pm Cameroon time pic.twitter.com/4vknww0THg
End of Twitter post by @Mimimefo237
#Cameroon: Members of #Parliament , administrative and security officials at the National Assembly for first hand appraisal of the flames that have devastated parts of the building. pic.twitter.com/HyU4xg2sF9— CRTVweb (@CRTV_web) November 16, 2017
End of Twitter post by @CRTV_web
#Cameroun : l'Assemblée nationale littéralement coupée en deux par les flammes cette nuit. pic.twitter.com/jJ2LgmppCO— Mathieu OLIVIER (@MathieuOlivier) November 17, 2017
End of Twitter post by @MathieuOlivier
An AFP new agency photographer said the fire was fully extinguished by dawn today.