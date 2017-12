Image caption

A Kenyan man sits on a street sign outside the Supreme Court in Nairobi where Chief Justice David Maraga ruled in favour of the opposition's petition to annul the results of August's presidential elections over voting irregularities. The road names on the sign were temporarily altered by the public in a tribute to the judge and to lawyer James Orengo, who brought the case. The repeat presidential vote was later won by Uhuru Kenyatta amid low voter turnout after his challenger Raila Odinga urged supporters to boycott the poll.