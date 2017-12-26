Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption What you need to know about Liberia's election

Liberians are choosing a new president in a run-off vote between Vice-President Joseph Boakai and former international footballer George Weah.

Mr Weah, 51, won the first round, but did not secure the required 50% of the vote for an outright victory.

Legal challenges delayed the vote to replace Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Africa's first elected female president.

Turnout appears to be low, but the result is expected to lead to the first smooth transfer of power in 73 years.

More than two million people are eligible to cast their ballots in the nation of 4.6 million people, founded by freed US slaves in the 19th Century.

Polls will close at 18:00 local time (the same time GMT), with the result of the election expected later this week.

Who are the contenders?

The contest between Mr Boakai and former topflight footballer Mr Weah has been a stop-start exercise beset with legal wrangling.

Image caption Joseph Boakai has been Liberia's vice-president for 12 years

Mr Boakai, 73, has been Liberia's vice-president for 12 years but does not seem to enjoy the support of his boss.

"This is a great day because it is a test of democracy," he said after casting his vote.

Image copyright EPA Image caption George Weah lost the 2005 run-off

Mr Weah is hoping that it will be third time lucky.

The former AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain player defeated Ms Johnson Sirleaf in the first round in 2005 but lost to her in the subsequent run-off.

In the following election's run-off, in 2011, when he ran as a running mate to the opposition candidate, his coalition boycotted the vote, citing irregularities.

Where are the voters?

By Umaru Fofana, BBC News, Monrovia

I went to a polling station in a school in Paynesville, outside the capital Monrovia, during the first round of the election. It was bustling with long queues of voters who patiently waited to cast their ballots.

This time, though, they are coming in trickles. It is the same at other polling stations across the capital. And it is not clear why.

Observers say the apparent low turnout could be a result of the legal challenges that delayed the run-off vote, and meant that the campaigning was very brief.

There was some hope though that more voters could turn up at polling stations in the final hours of voting.

Why was the vote delayed?

A representative for the opposition Liberty Party, Charles Brumskine, who came third in October's first round, challenged the result, saying it had been marred by "massive fraud and irregularities".

But earlier this month the Supreme Court ruled that evidence of fraud was insufficient to merit a re-run of the opening round, and the run-off, originally due on 7 November, was announced.

Why the day after Christmas?

By law the elections must be held on a Tuesday and before the end of December.

The day after Christmas ended up being the only available date after another legal challenge, this time by the vice-president.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Despite a reported low turnout, voters queued outside this polling station in Monrovia

Mr Boakai insisted that the voters' roll had not been cleaned up as ordered by the Supreme Court.

That ruling was only handed down last Thursday, so some in this Christian-majority country have put festivities on hold until after the polls.

"Those celebrations will happen on 29 December," said one university student.

Will the vote be fair?

Weah supporters alleged some ballot-rigging, although there was no immediate official confirmation. George Weah himself said, after casting his vote, the election had been "peaceful and good".

Goodluck Jonathan, the former Nigerian president, who is an observer at the election, told the BBC he was certain it would be free and fair despite "some challenges".

Ms Johnson Sirleaf praised a violence-free electoral process, saying "the ballot box has replaced bullets and electoral disputes are settled through the courts".

Why is this election so important?

This will be the first time for many generations that Liberians witness a transfer of power from one elected leader to another.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Ellen Johnson Sirleaf is stepping down after 12 years

Ms Sirleaf took office in 2006, after her predecessor, Charles Taylor, was forced out by rebels in 2003, ending a long civil war.

Taylor is currently serving a 50-year prison sentence in the UK for war crimes related to the conflict in neighbouring Sierra Leone.