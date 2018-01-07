Thousands of people attended the first AfroPunk festival to be held on the continent. The celebration of alternative black culture was held in the South African city of Johannesburg recently.

Image copyright Setumo-Thebe Mohlomi

The festival describes itself as "a blank space to freak out in, to construct a new reality, to live your life as you see fit, while making sense of the world around you".

Image copyright Setumo-Thebe Mohlomi

For years the festival has been a space for Africans in the diaspora to explore their heritage. So some described its first appearance in Africa as a homecoming.

AfroPunk was first held in New York in 2005, and was started by people who felt marginalised by both mainstream black and pop cultures. They drew heavily on the rebellious spirit of punk.

Image copyright Setumo-Thebe Mohlomi

It has since become a global movement, and has been held in Atlanta, Paris and London.

Image copyright Setumo-Thebe Mohlomi

The festival celebrates music and culture "born of African spirit", as well as alternative music and fashion. It has become synonymous with eclectic, experimental outfits and style.

Image copyright Setumo-Thebe Mohlomi

There was some controversy on the first day after South African DJ Cleo pulled out, claiming local artists were not being treated with the same respect as international ones. But that didn't seem to stop music-lovers dancing to both legendary old and popular new South African musicians, including Kwaito star Thebe, below. Kwaito music developed in South Africa in the early 1990s.

Image copyright Setumo-Thebe Mohlomi

Traditional healer, artist and activist Albert Ibokwe Khoza, below, accompanied The Brother Moves On for their carnivalesque performance.

Image copyright Setumo-Thebe Mohlomi

International artists, including British performer Laura Mvula, below, and American Anderson .Paak kept festival-goers entertained on day two. US star Solange was meant to be the headline act but she cancelled due to sickness. Some say the AfroPunk movement has become a victim of its own popularity, and has become mainstream.

Image copyright Setumo-Thebe Mohlomi

Pride in black hair, beauty and fashion were all on display, in keeping with the themes of the festival.

The festival also champions inclusion of people of all backgrounds, ethnicities and sexual orientations. Screens flashing the messages rejecting ableism, sexism, homophobia and racism were on display throughout the festival.

Image copyright Setumo-Thebe Mohlomi

Art was also created - Gloria Shoki, below, urged others to join her painting a graffiti mural.

Image copyright Setumo-Thebe Mohlomi

For 29-year-old performance artist and poet Thola Antamu, below, this was a chance to dress up in her most regal attire.

Image copyright Setumo-Thebe Mohlomi

See more photo galleries from across Africa

The new generation of African designers

Madagascar's love affair with vintage French car

Kenyan fashionista dares to stand out in Kibera slum

The tattoos Eritreans get before they leave for Europe

The street child who became a top photographer

Artists take over Ghana's streets

Images copyrighted