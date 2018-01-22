Image copyright Reuters Image caption Tens of thousands of people attended the inauguration at the Samuel Doe Stadium in Monrovia

Former international footballer George Weah has been sworn in as president of Liberia.

"I have spent many years of my life in stadiums, but today is a feeling like no other," President Weah told crowds in the capital Monrovia.

It is Liberia's first transition between democratically-elected leaders since 1944.

Mr Weah thanked his predecessor, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, for bringing peace to the country after years of civil war.

Tens of thousands of people attended the inauguration at the Samuel Doe Stadium in Monrovia, with many queuing for hours to enter.

President Weah took the oath of office soon after 13:00GMT in front of an estimated 35,000 people.

Liberia's outgoing President Sirleaf attended the ceremony. Mr Weah thanked her for "laying the foundations on which we can now stand in peace".

Seven things about George Weah:

Born 1 October, 1966, grew up in a slum in Liberia's capital

Signed by Arsene Wenger to Monaco from Cameroonian club Tonnerre Yaoundé

Made Monaco debut in 1987, went on to play for AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea

Only African to win Fifa World Player of the Year

First ran for president in 2005, losing to Ellen Johnson Sirleaf

Graduated with a business degree from a US university after being accused of lacking education

Elected president in December 2017

