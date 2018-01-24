Image copyright EPA Image caption Emmerson Mnangagwa is in Switzerland for the World Economic Forum

Emmerson Mnangagwa - Zimbabwe's new president - has told the BBC his party would accept defeat should Zanu-PF lose the election later this year.

Speaking to Mishal Husain, he said: "If we lose elections, that's it."

Mr Mnangagwa - who become president last year after Robert Mugabe was ousted - reiterated his pledge for "free, fair and transparent elections".

He also said he would work with Zimbabwe's other political leaders to ensure the vote was free of violence.

Mr Mnangagwa, who has been accused of organising the violence which has blighted some of Zimbabwe's previous elections, said the vote would be held before July.

He is hoping to get the support of Zimbabweans at the ballot later this year with his renewed focus on boosting the country's economy.

However, he said he would accept the will of the people.

"Whichever party wins the election will proceed to take the reins of power," he said.

Golf diplomacy for Trump

The interview took place at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where Mr Mnangagwa has travelled to spread the message that "Zimbabwe is open for business".

The new president - the first Zimbabwean leader to attend the event - said he would be willing to work with US President Donald Trump, who was roundly criticised for labelling African countries "shitholes" earlier this month.

Mr Trump has denied using those words.

"There should not be an enemy I cannot talk to," he said. "It is a question of international relations. If he came here, I would be able to talk to him.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Mr Mnangagwa was speaking to the BBC's Mishal Husain

"I know Americans like to play golf, and I would say come and build golf courses at Victoria Falls."

Mr Trump is known to be a passionate golfer, who owns a number of course across the world.

The Mugabes' future

One of Mr Mnangagwa's key promises is to clean up corruption within Zimbabwe's ruling class.

However, while he told the BBC he had "not given anyone any immunity", he was less clear about the future of the Mugabe family, who became known for their extravagant lifestyle during Mr Mugabe's 37-year rule.

In particular, many want to see his wife - nicknamed "Gucci Grace" - face some sort of investigation.

But Mr Mnangagwa said: "The new administration will do everything possible to make sure the family lives in peace, undisturbed."

He also revealed a number of people who had taken money out of the country under the previous administration had already brought the money back after he offered a three-month amnesty at the start of his term 60 days ago.