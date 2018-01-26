Africa

Africa's week in pictures: 19 - 25 January 2018

  • 26 January 2018

A selection of the best photos from across Africa and of Africans elsewhere in the world this week.

A boy drinks water from a public borehole in Chegutu, 100 km west of the capital, Harare, Zimbabwe, 22 January 2018. Image copyright EPA
Image caption A Zimbabwean boy drinks water from a borehole in Chegutu, about 100km (62 miles) west of the capital, Harare, on Monday.
Dead fish on the dry bed of the critically low Theewaterskloof Dam in Villiersdorp, South Africa, 23 January 2018. Image copyright EPA
Image caption The next day, a dead fish lies on the dry bed of a dam in South Africa's drought-hit Western Cape province.
A clergy boy sprays blessed water onto patrons of the Ethiopian Orthodox church during the Timket, an Epiphany festival, in Addis Ababa, on January 19, 2018. Image copyright AFP
Image caption There is no fear of a water shortage in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, where a clergy boy sprays blessed water on followers of the Orthodox Church on Friday...
Young clergy girls react during the Timket, or Epiphany festival, in Addis Ababa, on January 19, 2018. Image copyright AFP
Image caption Young clergy girls also attend the Timket, or Epiphany, festival...
A young boy holds a candle during the Timket, an Epiphany festival, in Addis Ababa, on January 19, 2018. Image copyright AFP
Image caption These young boys are not left out either from the festival, which commemorates the baptism of Jesus in the River Jordan.
African migrants demonstrate against the Israeli government's policy to forcibly deport African refugees and asylum seekers from Israel to Uganda and Rwanda, outside the Rwanda embassy on January 22, 2018 in the Israeli city of Herzliya. Image copyright AFP
Image caption Three days later in the Israeli city of Herzliya, African migrants protest against the government's decision to deport tens of thousands of them.
A woman hangs dyed textiles in Adjame, Abidjan, Ivory Coast, 22 January 2018. Image copyright EPA
Image caption On the same day, a woman hangs dyed textiles in Ivory Coast's main city Abidjan. The government hopes to boost the textile sector to create more jobs.
Physically challenged Ghanaians compete in the International Federation of Skate Soccer (IFSS) tournament in Accra, Ghana 20 January 2018. Image copyright EPA
Image caption Physically challenged Ghanaians compete in the International Federation of Skate Soccer tournament in the capital Accra on Saturday. The tournament aims to showcase the potential of physically challenged people.
Liberians cheer as they stand in line to enter the inauguration off the President-elect, George Weah, at the Samuel Kanyon Doe stadium, in Monrovia, Liberia, 22 January 2018. Image copyright EPA
Image caption While in Liberia's capital Monrovia, a man blows his horn on Monday to celebrate former international football star George Weah's inauguration as president.
A Togolese man with body paint in the colours of the national flag and the letter C92 referring to the return to the 1992 Constitution in Togo and for the departure of the current president, watch a protest rally by women marching against Togo"s president in the capital Lome on January 20, 2018. Image copyright AFP
Image caption In Togo's capital Lome on Saturday, a man with body paint in the colours of the national flag protests to demand an end to 50 years of rule by the Eyadema family.
Women from different organizations hold placards and lie on the ground during a protest against Kenya"s biggest referral hospital Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) after allegations of sexual harassment on women within the hospital"s maternity wing in Nairobi, Kenya, 23 January 2018. Image copyright EPA
Image caption In Kenya's capital Nairobi on Tuesday, women lie on the ground with placards to protest against alleged sexual abuse in the maternity wing of the biggest referral hospital in the country.
Graduates push a stroller and walk in a campus after the 68th graduation ceremony, where more than 14 000 students received degrees, at Makerere University in Kampala, Uganda, on January 19, 2018 Image copyright AFP
Image caption On Friday, these two students are among 14,000 who received degrees at Uganda's prestigious Makerere University in the capital, Kampala.
The Statue of King Ramses II is seen on the way to the Grand Egyptian Museum in Cairo, Egypt January 25, 2018. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption In Egypt's capital Cairo on Thursday, the almost 3,000-year-old statue of King Ramses II is moved from a square named after him to a museum to protect it from pollution.

Images courtesy of AFP and Reuters

