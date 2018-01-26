A group of European tourists have been robbed and sexually assaulted while driving through the Casamance region of southern Senegal.

Armed men stopped the car as it was in the town of Diouloulou and assaulted three of the four tourists.

Earlier this month, 14 people were killed in Casamance, which has been hit by a 25-year separatist rebellion.

Security had improved in Casamance in recent years and tourists had started to return to the picturesque region.

The four tourists were being driven through Casamance near the border with The Gambia when the armed men attacked.

They also made off with 4,400 euro ($5,480; £3,850) and 315,000 CFA francs ($595; £420).

One of the tourists is currently undergoing medical examinations following the sexual assault.

The Senegalese police and army are currently looking for the perpetrators.

The attack came a day after officials announced they had arrested and charged 24 people over the deaths of 14 villagers in the town of Borofaye in Casamance.

The group had been collecting firewood when gunmen attacked on 6 January, wounding a further seven people.

Among the detainees is a member of the Movement of Democratic Forces for Casamance (MFDC), a separatist group that has been fighting for independence since 1982.

Hundreds have died in the ongoing conflict between the MFDC and the Senegalese government, though fighting has declined in recent years following a 2014 ceasefire.

Once home to a booming tourism industry, Casamance is separated from the Senegalese capital, Dakar, by The Gambia.