Kenya's High Court has suspended its shutdown of the country's three largest private TV channels.

They had planned to broadcast opposition leader Raila Odinga's unofficial "inauguration" in Nairobi.

The court said the ban would be suspended for 14 days while the case was heard.

Mr Odinga lost last year's election and his swearing-in was widely seen as a publicity stunt, but the authorities said it was an act of treason.

Opposition groups have accused the Kenyan government of violating the public's right to information about important events.