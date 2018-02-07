Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Miguna Miguna (L) played a key role in the "inauguration" of Raila Odinga (R)

Kenya has deported opposition supporter and lawyer, Miguna Miguna.

On Tuesday night, Mr Miguna boarded a flight to take him to Canada, where he has dual nationality.

Earlier that day he had appeared in court and been charged with "being present and consenting to the administration of an oath to commit a capital offence, namely treason".

The charge relates to his role in the mock swearing-in of opposition leader Raila Odinga on 30 January.

The court had ordered that Mr Miguna be bailed following his hearing, but the Kenyan government had refused.

Videos posted on social media then showed Mr Miguna on board a flight to Amsterdam, from where he was due to connect to Canada.

Miguna Miguna (a Kenyan) on a plane back "home" (Canada)..Dual Citizenship.

Deported by the government of Kenya because of playing a role in Raila Odinga's swearing in. Politics in my country is like a Naija Movie..Let's grab some popcorn and see how this unfolds#MigunaDeported pic.twitter.com/gCzCPtyTJD — Thee Trend Setter ™ (@xtiandela) February 7, 2018

The Ministry of the Interior is expected to give more details about Mr Miguna's deportation later on Wednesday.

A spokesman for the ministry says that Mr Miguna renounced his Kenyan citizenship years ago, which his lawyer, Nelson Havi, denies.

On Twitter, Mr Havi referred to his client as a Kenyan, and criticised the deportation.

We are reliably informed that Miguna Miguna has been forced into a KLM flight for "deportation" to Canada. Now, how do you deport a Kenyan? This Country has been overrun by criminals. — Nelson Havi (@NelsonHavi) February 6, 2018

The government is now coming under pressure to explain under what law Mr Miguna was deported.

On Twitter, the government's newsroom simply said it was following court orders to release him.

Miguna is headed home. The court ordered he gets released and @InteriorKE obeyed the orders and even assisted him with a flight ticket home. Please note he renewed his Canadian Passport on 16th June 2017. pic.twitter.com/86OmxI5dvC — NEXUS (@NEXUSKE) February 6, 2018

The controversial lawyer had been in the government's sights ever since he played a prominent role in the "inauguration" of Mr Odinga as the "people's president".

He subsequently taunted the police, telling them to come and arrest him, which they did in a dawn raid on Friday.

The government also declared the opposition National Resistance Movement, which Mr Miguna leads, an "organised criminal group."