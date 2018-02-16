Africa

Week in pictures: 9-15 February 2018

  • 16 February 2018

A selection of the best photos from across Africa and of Africans elsewhere in the world this week.

Invited guests watch the film "Black Panther" in 3D in Nairobi, Kenya, on February 14, 2018 Image copyright AFP
Image caption Cinema-goers in Kenya's capital Nairobi enjoy a 3D screening of the superhero film Black Panther on Wednesday.
Ghana's Akwasi Frimpong slows down at the end of the men's skeleton heat 1 during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games, at the Olympic Sliding Centre on February 15, 2018 in Pyeongchang Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Some may call Ghana's Akwasi Frimpong a real-life superhero as he competes in the skeleton race in the Winter Olympics in South Korea on Thursday. He comes last in the heat.
Simidele Adeagbo of Nigeria starts her women's skeleton training session at the Olympic Sliding Centre, during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea on February 14, 2018. Image copyright AFP
Image caption Nigerian Simidele Adeagbo is also training to compete in the skeleton race, where you go downhill, head-first on a metal tray at speeds of around 85 miles per hour (140 km/h).
Sabrina Simader competes in the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics Women's Giant Slalom Yongpyong Alpine Centre on 15 February 2018. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption On Thursday Sabrina Simader of Kenya competes in the Women's Giant Slalom. She comes 59th.
A nail artist fixes client's nail on Valentine's Day at Wuse market in Abuja, Nigeria 14 February 2018 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption On Valentine's Day in Nigeria's capital, Abuja, the nail salons are full of customers preening before a romantic evening.
Bouquets of roses are for sale for Valentine's Day at a flower shop in Nairobi on February 14, 2018. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption If you bought roses on Valentine's Day, they may well have come from Kenya as it is one of the world's biggest exporters of cut flowers, like these ones in the capital, Nairobi.
Supporters of Bekele Gerba, secretary general of the Oromo Federalist Congress (OFC), chant slogans to celebrate Gerba's release from prison, in Adama, Oromia Region, Ethiopia Image copyright Reuters
Image caption On Wednesday supporters of a leading opposition politician, Bekele Gerba, in Ethiopia celebrate his release from prison.
Supporters of Bekele Gerba, secretary general of the Oromo Federalist Congress (OFC), chant slogans to celebrate Gerba's release from prison, in Adama, Oromia Region, Ethiopia February 14, 2018 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Wednesday is the third day of anti-government protests in Ethiopia's biggest region, Oromia, to demand the release of all jailed politicians and journalists.
South Africa's President Jacob Zuma looks down as he speaks at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, South Africa, February 14, 2018. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Late on Wednesday night, South Africa's President Jacob Zuma finally announces his resignation after immense pressure to do so...
Cyril Ramaphosa arrives at the parliament, in Cape Town, South Africa, 15 February 2018. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption ... the next day his deputy Cyril Ramaphosa is announced the new president of South Africa in a parliamentary session full of laughter and even singing.
A member of Zimbabwe's opposition party "Movement for Democratic Change" (MDC) stands outside Harvest House, the party's headquarters, in Harare on 15 February 15, 2018. Image copyright AFP
Image caption And finally, on Thursday Zimbabweans gather outside opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai's office to pay tributes after it is announced he had died of colon cancer aged 65.

Images courtesy of AFP, Reuters, and Getty Images