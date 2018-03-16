Africa

Africa's week in pictures: 9-15 March 2018

  • 16 March 2018

A selection of the best photos from across Africa and of Africans elsewhere in the world this week.

A car is parked outside colored houses of the historic Bo Kaap area of Cape Town, South Africa, 15 March 2018. This former township, situated on the slopes of Signal Hill above the city center, is a historical centre of Cape Malay culture in the city and home to the first mosque in South Africa established in 1884 by immigrant workers. The area is one of the cities biggest tourist attractions. Image copyright EPA
Image caption This car stands out in the historic Bo Kaap area of Cape Town. The district is a historical centre of Cape Malay culture in the city, and home to the first mosque in South Africa established in 1884 by immigrant workers, reports the EPA news agency.
A man is assisted to climb off a truck that was washed off a road by flash floods at Isinya some 58kms south-east of Nairobi on March 15, 2018. Image copyright AFP
Image caption This truck looks slightly less serene on Thursday after being washed away by flash foods in Isinya, some 60km (40 miles) from Kenya's capital, Nairobi...
People watch as flash floods rage past a part of the main highway to Kenya"s border town with Tanzania on March 15, 2018 in Isinya, Kajiado county, around 58 kilometres (36 miles) southeast of capital Nairobi. Image copyright AFP
Image caption The water turns the town's main highway into a river...
Kenyan school children gather on a verandah outside their classroom at Isinya Secondary School at Isinya some 58kms south-east of Nairobi on March 15, 2018, after classes were stopped due to flash floods in the school compound. Unusually heavy showers have heralded the beginning of Kenya"s long rainy season with flooding widely expected with transportation along the county"s main road to the Kenya-Tanzania border interrupted for hours. Image copyright AFP
Image caption But these children manage to escape the downpours.
A boy plays with pelicans in Yoff, commune of Dakar, Senegal March 14, 2018. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption A boy in Senegal's capital, Dakar, looks a bit wary of some pelicans who just happen to be passing through on Wednesday.
A man attends a rally against racism and in support of Idy Diene, a Senegalese street vendor who was killed by an Italian, in Florence, Italy March 10, 2018. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption On Saturday, people march through the streets of the Italian city of Florence to protest at the killing of a Senegalese street vendor, Idy Diene.
Protesters shout slogans during a march, demanding equal inheritance rights for women, in Tunis, Tunisia March 10, 2018. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption On the same day, people in Tunisia march to demand equal inheritance rights for women.
Young Fulanis listen to a declaration during a demonstration in Bamako on March 15, 2018 organized by the Jeunesse Tabital Pulaaku-Mali, the youth chapter of an organization dedicated to preserving the rights of Mali"s Fulani people, who have become victims of retaliatory violence after being accused of attacks against farmers in central Nigeria"s Plateau state. Image copyright AFP
Image caption In Mali, these ethnic Fulanis hold a protest in the capital, Bamako, on Thursday over the conflict between Fulani herders and farmers in central Nigeria.
Salem, a 45-year-old Tunisian shepard, leads his flock in the town of Mdhila, south of Gafsa, one of the main mining sites in central Tunisia. work has resumed after a month-long strike. on March 9, 2018. Image copyright AFP
Image caption The previous day, this shepherd leads his flock outside the town of Mdhila, one of the country's main mining centres, where work has resumed after a month-long strike.
Rebecca Palai speaks on the phone with a consultant as she withdraws her medication at an ATM pharmacy which allows patients with chronic illnesses to receive repeat medication within three minutes, in Alexander township, South Africa, March 15, 2018. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption On the same day, Rebecca Palai speaks on the phone with a consultant as she withdraws her medication at an ATM pharmacy. The ATM allows patients with chronic illnesses to receive repeat medication within three minutes, in Alexandra township, South Africa.
Kenyan sculptor Edward Njenga (R), born in 1922, repairs his stoneware work "Women"s Guild Member (2008)" with the assistance of his grandson Edward Njenga who has same name at his at his studio in Nairobi on March 12, 2018. Njenga is the one of East Africas prominent sculptors who has been capturing scenes from Kenya"s daily life mainly in the form of miniature figures. Image copyright AFP
Image caption On Monday, renowned Kenyan sculptor Edward Njenga (R), born in 1922, repairs his stone work Women's Guild Member with the assistance of his grandson, also named Edward Njenga, at his studio in Nairobi.
A man looks at books in boxes that were used to store ammunition during the war, in Misrata, Libya, March 13, 2018. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption A man looks at books for sale in boxes which were previously used to store ammunition in the Libyan city of Misrata during the country's long civil war on Tuesday.
Libyans dressed in their country"s traditional clothing attend the national day of the Libyan costume at the Martyrs Square in the capital Tripoli, on March 13, 2018 Image copyright AFP
Image caption On the same day, these Libyans showed off traditional clothes during the national day of the Libyan costume in the capital, Tripoli.

