Nigerian senator salary calculator: How do you compare?
- 1 April 2018
Many Nigerians were shocked after recent revelations from a prominent politician, Shehu Sani, that Nigerian senators are entitled to monthly expenses of 13.5m naira (£27,000; $37,500), in addition to their monthly salaries of more than $2,000.
A Senate spokesperson confirmed the figure, but said the funds were for senators to run their offices and should not be counted as part of their salaries.
Taking the salary and expenses together, how do your wages compare to a Nigerian senator's. Use our interactive calculator to find out. (App users click on the image)
A Nigerian senator earns about 156 million naira per year.
If you were earning the minimum wage (₦18,000):
- It would take a senator 1 hour and 1 minute to earn your monthly salary.
- On your current salary, it would take you approximately 722 years and 3 months to earn a senator's annual wage.
- If you had started working in the year 1296 you'd almost have caught up with them by now.
- A senator's monthly salary can buy 866 bags of rice, while your monthly salary can buy 1 bag of rice
If you were earning ₦50,000:
- It would take a senator 2 hours and 49 minutes to earn your monthly salary.
- On your current salary, it would take you approximately 260 years to earn a senator's annual wage.
- If you had started working in the year 1758, you'd almost have caught up with them by now.
- A senator's monthly salary can buy 866 bags of rice, while your monthly salary can buy 3 bags of rice.
If you were earning ₦100,000:
- It would take a senator 5 hours and 37 minutes to earn your monthly salary.
- On your current salary, it would take you approximately 130 years to earn a senator's annual wage.
- If you had started working in the year 1888, you'd almost have caught up with them by now.
- A senator's monthly salary can buy 866 bags of rice while your monthly salary can buy 6 bags of rice
If you were earning ₦150,000:
- It would take a senator 8 hours and 26 minutes to earn your monthly salary.
- On your current salary, it would take you approximately 86 years and 8 months to earn a senator's annual wage.
- If you had started working in the year 1931 you'd almost be finished, you'd almost have caught up with them by now.
- A senator's monthly salary can buy 866 bags of rice, while your monthly salary can buy 10 bags of rice.
If you were earning ₦200,000:
- It would take a senator 11 hours and 14 minutes to earn your monthly salary.
- On your current salary, it would take you approximately 65 years to earn a senator's annual wage.
- If you had started working in the year 1953 you'd almost be finished, you'd almost have caught up with them by now.
- A senator's monthly salary can buy 866 bags of rice while your monthly salary can buy 13 bags of rice.
Methodology
Senators' estimated earnings are based on the statement made by Nigerian Senator Shehu Sani, on March 7, 2018.
The exchange rate was calculated at 1 USD = 359.200NGN, 1GBP = 503.483NGN as on 20 March 2018 using http://xe.com.
The calculator assumed that a bag of rice would cost ₦15,000