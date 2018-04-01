Many Nigerians were shocked after recent revelations from a prominent politician, Shehu Sani, that Nigerian senators are entitled to monthly expenses of 13.5m naira (£27,000; $37,500), in addition to their monthly salaries of more than $2,000.

A Senate spokesperson confirmed the figure, but said the funds were for senators to run their offices and should not be counted as part of their salaries.

Taking the salary and expenses together, how do your wages compare to a Nigerian senator's. Use our interactive calculator to find out. (App users click on the image)