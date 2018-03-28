Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Many black people complain of racism in South Africa

A former estate agent in South Africa has been sentenced to prison for racist abuse.

A court jailed Vicky Momberg for three years, with one year suspended, for using a derogatory word against a black police officer 48 times.

Her lawyer said she was not in a normal state at the time, as she had just been the victim of a smash-and-grab robbery.

Racism remains a major issue in South Africa, almost 24 years after white minority rule ended.

Momberg was convicted of four counts of crimen injuria after her racist rant was caught on video, and went viral on social media.

She hurled insults at black officers trying to assist her after she was robbed on the outskirts of the main city, Johannesburg, in 2016, and complained about the "calibre of blacks in Johannesburg compared to black people in Durban", where she was based.

Prosecutors said it was the worst case of crimen injuria, which refers to injuring someone's dignity through racial insults, to appear before the courts in South Africa.

Momberg's lawyers argued that she went into an "emotional storm" after the robbery, and should be sent for rehabilitation rather than to prison.

Her lawyer indicated that she would appeal against the conviction and sentence. If the appeal fails, she will be the first person to be imprisoned in South Africa for racist abuse.

In October, two white farmers who forced a black man into a coffin were sentenced to jail for more than 10 years each.