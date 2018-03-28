Image copyright EPA Image caption Mr Miguna was detained earlier this week after attempting to re-enter Kenya

Kenyan opposition figure Miguna Miguna has again been deported from the country amid an ongoing row over his citizenship status.

The deportation is in defiance of multiple court rulings in his favour.

Earlier on Wednesday a court held top officials in contempt of court for failing to obey orders to release him.

Lawyers for Mr Miguna confirmed he had left the country on an Emirates flight from Nairobi airport, where he had been detained since Monday.

He is understood to be on a flight to Dubai.

The vocal opposition figure and lawyer was detained after attempting to re-enter the country from Canada, to which he was deported last month.

Kenyan High Court judge George Odunga had said the country's interior minister, the head of police and head of immigration would be in contempt of court if they failed to release him from custody.

Kenyan officials had previously deported him following his role in the mock swearing-in of opposition leader Raila Odinga as "the people's president".

They said that Mr Miguna did not hold Kenyan citizenship but only Canadian nationality.

Mr Odinga lost an election vote in August last year, which was later annulled over "irregularities".

He then boycotted the re-run ballot, saying it would be rigged in favour of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Earlier this month the two political leaders appeared in a surprise television address together where they promised to begin a process of reconciliation following the bitter vote and aftermath.

Mr Miguna told the BBC's Focus on Africa earlier on Tuesday that he was being held in a toilet, and his family had been denied access to see him.