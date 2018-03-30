Africa

Africa's week in pictures: 23-29 March 2018

  • 30 March 2018

A selection of the best photos from across Africa and of Africans elsewhere in the world this week.

An Egyptian woman dances before a large national flag in Cairo's northern suburb of Shubra al-Khaymah on the second day of voting in the 2018 presidential elections on 27 March. Image copyright AFP
Image caption On Tuesday, the second day of voting in Egypt's presidential election, a woman dances under a flag in Cairo...
A whirling dervish dances past a poster of incumbent President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi wuth a caption reading in Arabic 'go and participate', outside a polling station in the capital Cairo's western Giza district on 28 March 2018. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Still dancing the next day - this time a whirling dervish. The poster features the incumbent president and says: "Go and participate"...
An Egyptian army soldier stands guard outside a polling station during the last day of the presidential election in Cairo, Egypt 28 March 2018. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption But there was heavy security presence at the vote. The main opposition candidates either pulled out or were prevented from running.
People celebrate outside the Court on March 26, 2018 in Freetown after Sierra Leone's High Court lifted an order that had halted the country's presidential runoff because of a complaint of electoral fraud backed by the ruling party Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Over on the other side of the continent, people celebrate outside the High Court after the go-ahead is given for Saturday's presidential run-off vote in Sierra Leone...
A woman stands among animals as she looks for valuables in a rubbish dump in Freetown on March 28, 2018. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Voters are bound to be wondering what the candidates will do to improve the economy, which is in dire straights. Some people, like this woman, are among the poorest in the world.
Traditional dancers perform as Botswana's President Seretse Ian Khama arrive at a rally in his village of Serowe on March 27, 2018 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption On Tuesday, traditional dancers perform to celebrate Botswana's farewell rally before President Seretse Ian Khama steps down on Saturday...
A woman holds a brochure carrying a portrait of Botswana's President as he arrives at a rally in his village on March 27, 2018 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption ... one woman is overcome at the rally in his home village of Serowe.
Hassan Ayariga (C), the founder of the All People"s Congress (APC) party, rides on horseback during a protest against the expansion of Ghana's defence cooperation with the United States, in the streets of Accra, Ghana 28 March 2018. Image copyright EPA
Image caption On Wednesday, politician Hassan Ayariga rides on horseback through Ghana's capital, Accra, in protest against reports the US military could start using Ghana as a base.
This picture taken on March 29, 2018, shows the dust storm in Khartoum A thick sandstorm engulfed the Sudanese capital on Thursday, forcing authorities to cancel flights and shut schools in Khartoum and other nearby town Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption On Thursday, a dust storm engulfs Sudan's capital, Khartoum, forcing authorities to cancel flights and shut schools.
The wreckage of a vehicle is seen at the site of the car bomb explosion which killed at least four people outside of the Somali parliament in Modadishu on March 25, 2018 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption On Friday, a tuk tuk lies in ruins after a car bomb detonated in a busy street in Mogadishu, Somalia, the day before.
Chinese children wait for the arrival of Namibia's President Hage Geingob and China's President Xi Jinping during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 29, 2018. Hage Geingob is on a visit to China from March 28 to April 3. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption On the same day in Beijing, school children wait to greet Namibia's President Hage Geingob.
Former captain Steve Smith (C) of the Australian Cricket Team departs at O R Tambo International Airport after being caught cheating in the Sunfoil Test Series between Australia and South Africa, on March 28, 2018 in Johannesburg. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption On Wednesday, disgraced Australian cricketer Steve Smith is pictured leaving South Africa after it was revealed he had used sandpaper to damage the ball during the third Test between the two countries.
Kabras Sugar's Johnston Mungau (C) is tuckled by Kenya Commercial Bank's Brian Omondi (L) and Peter Kilonzo during the Kenya Cup's final match between Kenya Commercial Bank and Kabras Sugar at the KCB Sports Club in Nairobi, on March 24, 2018 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption While on Sunday, Kenya's Rugby Cup final saw this complicated embrace.
Locals play football during the 15th International Nomad Festival in Mhamid el-Ghizlane in Morocco's southern Sahara desert on March 24, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / FADEL SENNA (Photo credit should read FADEL SENNA/AFP/Getty Images) Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption And finally boys play football in Morocco's southern Sahara desert on the same day during the International Nomad Festival.

Pictures from AFP, Reuters, EPA and Getty Images.

Related Topics

Around the BBC