Winnie Mandela: Anti-apartheid campaigner's life in pictures
A look back at the life of the anti-apartheid campaigner, Winnie Mandela, who has died aged 81.
Winnie Madikizela Mandela was dubbed the "Mother of the Nation" for her anti-apartheid work.
She was a symbol of the anti-apartheid struggle with her then-husband, Nelson Mandela, for nearly three decades.
She was also detained various times during the apartheid era.
She met with international dignitaries - such as US Senator Edward Kennedy - to try to secure Mr Mandela's release from prison.
She was accused of involvement in the killing of a 14-year-old township militant, Stompie Seipei (pictured) - allegations that she denied.
Winnie and Nelson Mandela divorced in 1996, six years after he was freed.
Winnie Mandela became a senior politician after the ANC party took power, but often courted controversy.
She remained a prominent public figure - here supporting athlete Caster Semenya - even after Mr Mandela left office.