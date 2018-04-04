Twelve European tourists taken hostage in south-western Cameroon have been freed in a military operation.

A government statement said the seven Swiss nationals and five Italians were seized by "armed terrorists".

It occurred in a restive English-speaking region of the country where protesters say they are marginalised by the country's Francophone majority.

It is not clear when they were taken, but the government said they had been on an excursion to a tourist site.

In recent months separatists in Cameroon's two mainly English-speaking areas - the North-West and South-West regions - have been demanding independence.