Nigeria's Buhari to run in 2019 elections
- 9 April 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari will be seeking a second term in office in elections due next year, his office has said.
It ends months of speculation about whether the 74-year-old leader plans to run for re-election.
His first term has been beset by poor health, which saw him spend months in the UK last year receiving treatment.
Mr Buhari defeated former President Goodluck Jonathan in the 2015 election.