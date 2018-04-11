Image copyright Benjamin Ogbu

Getting married and sitting university exams are pretty stressful events in anyone's calendar, so imagine the problem you face when you find they're both scheduled for the same day.

Students Dorcas Atsea and Deborah Atoh decided their only choice was to tackle things head-on when they found their final exam had been rescheduled for the day they were both due to say, "I do".

The women, who both study Mass Communications at Nigeria's Benue State University, had picked their wedding date in advance, thinking all their college work would be over.

But then they found their final year Media Ethics and Law exam had been moved from its original date in February and rescheduled for the day that they planned their nuptials.

Neither the weddings nor the exam dates could be rearranged, so Dorcas and Deborah exchanged vows with their respective partners in the morning, sat their exams at midday in their bridal finery and then went on to their receptions.

Pictures of the two brides sitting their exams in their wedding attire have been celebrated by social media users.

Gertrude Akhimien was delighted that the women were showing that education is a top priority.

This is wonderful! It is important that all women should be educated. This will give them better opportunities to make informed decisions about their lives and those of their children. — Gertrude Akhimien (@Gertrudeakhi) April 7, 2018

Deborah Atoh told BBC News that she wasn't happy at first when she found out that her exam and her wedding fell on the same day but she then had a change of heart.

"I discovered it was a thing of joy because I would be getting these two important certificates on the same day," she said.

She continued: "My fellow students were so excited when we entered in the exam hall and they took a lot of pictures.

"When I finished my exam, I was singing joyful songs on the way to the wedding reception and when I got there I did a lot of dancing."

Amaka Ihegazie also tweeted her admiration for the women and said women shouldn't have to compromise on what they want.

Good. They are making positive statements. We can do both and non should be sacrificed for the other. You go girls. Wishing you all the best in life. — Amaka Ihegazie (@amaka_ihegazie) April 7, 2018

By UGC and Social Media Team