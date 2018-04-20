A selection of the best photos from across Africa and of Africans elsewhere in the world this week.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Revellers at the annual Popo Carnival in south-eastern Ivory Coast dress in a variety of costumes on Saturday...

Image copyright AFP Image caption ...and many of the men dress as women during the festivities.

Image copyright AFP Image caption These two men dressed as bride and groom...

Image copyright EPA Image caption While others used face paint and other objects to adorn themselves.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Eliud Kipchoge, one of the favourites for the London Marathon, poses at a photocall ahead of the 2018 race on Thursday.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Berlin's "Togo street" is pictured on Saturday after local politicians agreed to rename streets linked to atrocities Germany committed when a colonial power in Africa.

Image copyright AFP Image caption On Monday, a group of young Somali women talk and joke together in Kenya's Dadaab refugee camp.

Image copyright AFP Image caption While on Wednesday, intruders stole the ceremonial mace from Nigeria's Senate. The item was recovered the next day under a flyover in the capital, Abuja.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Tens of thousands of people attended Winnie Madizikela-Mandela's funeral on Saturday...

Image copyright AFP Image caption It was held at a stadium in Soweto close to where the late anti-apartheid campaigner lived...

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Orlando Stadium reverberated as thousands sang liberation songs, paying tribute to the freedom fighter known to many simply as Mama Winnie...

Image copyright AFP Image caption Supermodel Naomi Campbell walked arm-in-arm with members of the Mandela family.

Image copyright AFP Image caption In neighbouring Zimbabwe, children form a mosaic in President Emmerson Mnangagwa's likeness during Independence Day celebrations on Wednesday.

