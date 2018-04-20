Image copyright Chase Walker/Civitas Maxima Image caption A sketch of "Jungle Jabbah", whose conviction has been lauded as a milestone for global justice

A Liberian warlord known as "Jungle Jabbah" has been sentenced to 30 years in prison in the US for lying about his role in his country's civil war.

Mohammed Jabbateh was found guilty of immigration fraud for falsely telling US authorities in the 1990s that he had never belonged to an armed group.

One witness told the court how he had ordered the heart of a captive to be cooked for his fighters.

Around 250,000 people were killed in Liberia's brutal 14-year civil war.

The 51-year-old moved to the US in the late 1990s, living in a Pennsylvania in a community in Philadelphia known as "Little Liberia" until his arrest in April 2016.

The trial was told how he had been a commander in two armed groups - the United Liberation Movement of Liberia for Democracy (Ulimo) and later the Ulimo-K - during fierce fighting in the early 1990s.

Witnesses were flown over from Liberia to give testimony about the allegations of killings, rapes, mutilations and cannibalism committed by him or by fighters under his command.

In total there were three accounts of hearts being removed, including how the wife of a town chief was told to cook the heart of a murdered villager and then one of her own husband, a US Department of Justice statement said.

Liberia's civil war

Image copyright AFP

Liberia, founded as a haven for freed US slaves, endured two bouts of brutal fighting in 1989-1996 and 1999-2003

Some 250,000 people were killed

Thousands more were mutilated and raped, often by armies of drugged child soldiers led by ruthless warlords

Regional peacekeepers intervened twice to end the fighting.

Is ex-warlord pulling election strings from UK prison?

Ex-footballer George Weah faces his toughest challenge

US prosecutor William McSwain said: "This man is responsible for atrocities that will ripple for generations in Liberia. He thought he could hide here but thanks to the determination and creativity of our prosecutors and investigators, he couldn't.

"This prosecution was our only option under the law and his sentence achieves at least some measure of justice for his victims."

Liberia has never set up a special court to try war crimes cases.

According to Civitas Maxima, a Swiss organisation that works to ensure justice for victims of war crimes, many suspects still hold powerful positions in Liberia.

Liberian campaigner Hassan Bility says Jabbateh's conviction shows Liberian victims want to be heard.

"Our post-war politicians have not listened to the victims' cries. This will have to change.

"Our hope still remains to see these trials take place in Liberia, so victims of war crimes from all over the country can witness the proceedings."